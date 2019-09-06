Malaysia Sports Minister to complain to FIFA about Indonesia fan behaviour in Asian Qualifier

It was a horror show in many ways at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia as Malaysia clashed with their ASEAN neighbours in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers second round.

Around the 75′ minute mark, the game had to be stopped by the referee due to crowd trouble, and it later emerged that Indonesian fans had begun to instigate the Malaysian fans using flares, smoke bombs and abusive language.

Now, even the Malaysian Sports Minister Syed Saddiq has joined in, and made a very public plea to FIFA to take account of what went down on a truly crazy night of football.

FOX Sports Indonesia translated the several tweets of the minister and noted that an official complaint was going to be drafted and sent to FIFA to look into the happenings of the night.

“Some time ago I was with Malayan Tiger supporters watching the World Cup qualifiers at the Bung Karno Stadium. Iron objects, bottles & flares were thrown at us several times. There are also some Indonesian supporters who are trying to enter Malaysia’s supporting areas and the match must be stopped immediately.”

“I was told by FAM that they would file an official complaint with FIFA. I will also make an official report to the Indonesian government and my colleagues there. Gangsterism will not be tolerated in any way. The safety of Malaysian players and supporters is a priority. “

“I am still with Malaysian supporters in the stadium while waiting outside until we can go home. This is a sad event for the football industry which should be a unifying media. I promise to demand justice for Malaysians.”

(Image credits: Football Association of Malaysia)