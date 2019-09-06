2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Roundup: Palestine stun Uzbekistan 2-0; Big wins for hosts Qatar and Kuwait

The Asian leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers began on Thursday with a number of eye-catching displays across the continent — but none more spectacular than Palestine’s 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in Group D of the Asian Qualifiers.

Asian champions Qatar began their campaign with a 6-0 win over Afghanistan in Group E while Kuwait were the biggest winners of the opening day as they thrashed a hapless Nepal 7-0 in Kuwait City. Here’s a roundup of all the results from Day 1 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

Group A – Maldives edge Guam 1-0; Syria thrash Azkals 5-2

There were wins for both Maldives and Syria on the opening day of the qualifiers. Maldives made their trip to Dededo memorable after registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over Guam at the Guam FA National Training Centre. Centre-forward Ibrahim Mahudhee scored the winning goal for the island nation in the 26th minute as they collected all three points. Meanwhile, in the other fixture in the group, Philippines went down 5-2 to Syria at the Panaad Stadium in Baccolod. Javier Patino had given the lead to the hosts in the sixth minute, but a brace from Al Ahli FC forward Omar Al Somah and goals from Khaled Mobayed, captain Firas Al Khatib and Mahmoud Al Mawas gave the Assyrians a 5-2 victory.

Group B – Nepal condemned to 7-0 defeat by Kuwait; Jordan edge Chinese Taipei

First-half goals from Baha’ Faisal and Ahmed Samir Saleh gave Jordan a 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei at the Taipei Municipal Stadium in the opening match of Group B. Wen Chih-hao scored for the hosts in the 81st minute, but it was too little, too late for the Taiwanese to salvage anything from the game. In the late kick off in Group B, Kuwait thrashed Nepal 7-0 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Group C – Day of draws as all four teams share the spoils

All four teams in action in Group C took a point each as both matches of the group ended in 1-1 draws. Cambodia, coached by Japan legend Keisuke Honda and Felix Dalmas, split points with Hong Kong after Tan Chun Lok’s early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Keo Sokpheng in the 33rd minute at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium. In the other tie of Group C, young attacker Mohanad Ali rescued a point for Iraq five minutes from time after Kamil Al Aswad had given hosts Bahrain the lead in the ninth minute at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.

Group D – Palestine stun Kuper’s Uzbekistan 2-0

FT: Palestine 🇵🇸 2 – 0 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Goals from Oday Dabbagh and Islam Batran in the 2nd half was enough to give the hosts their 1st 3 points of their long journey in the #AsianQualifiers. pic.twitter.com/3SncvdNoUt — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 5, 2019

Palestine created an upset in Group D after they recorded a 2-0 win over Hector Cuper’s Uzbekistan at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium in Al Ram on Thursday. Oday Dabagh opened the scoring for the Lions of Canaan at the hour-mark before Islam Batran sealed the 2-0 result in the 85th minute. Singapore and Yemen played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the National Stadium in Kallang in the other match of Group D.

Group E – Oman leave it late against India; Asian champions Qatar begin with a bang

Oman scored two late goals to defeat India 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati and opened their World Cup Qualifiers campaign with all three points. Captain Sunil Chhetri had given India the lead in the first half, but goals from Rabia Al-Mandhar in the 82nd and 90th minutes shifted the result in the visitors’ favour. AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions and 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar, meanwhile, began their qualification campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Afghanistan at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Almoez Ali scored a hattrick for the Maroons while there were also goals for captain Hassan Al Haydos, Abdelkarim Hassan and Boualem Khoukhi.

Group F – Mongolia upset Myanmar; Tajikistan edge Central Asian clash

Гол Алишера Джалилова принёс победу сборной Таджикистана над Кыргызстаном ЧМ-2022

Отборочный турнир. Второй раунд

Группа «F». 1-й тур

ТАДЖИКИСТАН – Кыргызстан – 1:0

Гол: Алишер Джалилов, 42. pic.twitter.com/mKwnQ9DY6u — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) September 5, 2019

Mongolia, playing in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers for the first time, defeated Myanmar 1-0 at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar. Dölgöön Amaraa scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute to give the Mongolians a historic win against the Asian Lions. Meanwhile, in a clash of two Central Asian powers, Tajikistan edged Kyrgyz Republic 1-0 with an Alisher Dzhalilov goal scored late in the first half.

Group G – Malaysia clinch win against Indonesia in the death

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers I Thursday, 5th September 2019 Full Time INDONESIA 2-3 MALAYSIA Alberto Goncalves 12’ 39’

Mohamadou Sumareh 37’ 90+7’ Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad 66’ Photo Credit: HAZRIN ZAIDUN | https://t.co/eLf0Vi3A68#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/ipivJqpw6u — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 5, 2019

Mohamadou Sumareh scored in the sixth minute of second half injury-time to give a visiting Malaysia 3-2 win over Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. Beto Goncalves had given the hosts the lead in the 11th minute before Sumareh made it 1-1 in the 36th minute. However, Indonesia’s reply was swift as Beto scored again to pull his side into the lead. Syafiq Ahmad, once again, restored parity in the 65th minute before Sumareh found his second at the death to stun the Indonesian fans among the 54,659 in attendance. In the other fixture of the ASEAN-heavy group, Southeast Asian champions Vietnam were held to a goalless draw by hosts Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium.

Group H – Jong Il-gwan brace gives DPR Korea all three points

Jong Il-gwan scored twice at the Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang to give DPR Korea a 2-0 win over Lebanon in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers campaign. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan recorded a win on the road as they defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 at the Colombo Racecourse Stadium. Wahyt Orazsähedow opened the scoring for the visitors in the eighth minute before Arslanmyrat Amanow scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0 against the Lankans who had progressed from the first round.