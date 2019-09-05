Japan warm up for Myanmar qualifier with Paraguay triumph

Japan will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign next week with confidence after warming up with a 2-0 friendly win over Paraguay on Thursday evening.

The Samurai Blue opened the scoring at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in the 23rd minute when Yuto Nagatomo’s left-wing cross fell into the path of Yuya Osako, who clinically fired away a first-time effort in off the near post.

The strike saw Osako continue his blistering start to the new season having already netted four goals in as many games for Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.

Right on the half-hour mark, the hosts doubled their lead with a fine team move as Shoya Nakajima advanced on the area before spreading the play out right to Hiroki Sakai, whose low cross was swept home by an unmarked Takumi Minamino.

With a two-goal cushion, Japan were never in danger of relinquishing their lead and were even able to give some game-time in the second half to rising star Takefusa Kubo, who signed for Real Madrid in the summer but then went on loan to Mallorca.

Hajime Moriyasu’s charges will now turn their attentions to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers in Asia, where they will meet Myanmar – who opened their own campaign on Thursday with a disappointing 1-0 loss to Mongolia – next Tuesday at the Thuwunna Stadium.