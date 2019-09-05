Indonesia fans unveil abusive TIFO during Malaysia FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Malaysia beat Indonesia 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers second round match, and needless to say, there was plenty of controversy involved.

Towards the end of the game, with the scoreline locked at 2-2, the game stopped for seemingly no reason, and the referee only managed to restart it around five to seven minutes later.

This was because of trouble in the stands, as Malaysian and Indonesian fans clashed in the crowd, with the latter releasing flares soon after they unveiled a rather peculiar banner.

The banner, better known as a ‘TIFO’, showed abusive words directed towards the Malaysian national team, and was quite distasteful in general for viewers to watch. Take a look.

The Indonesian fans were in for a small taste of their own medicine by the end however, as Mohamadou Sumareh popped up to score the game’s winner in the 97′ minute of the match to give Malaysia all three points.

It left Indonesia with a bitter taste in their mouth, and reports of clashes even after the game are being widely reported, and we should have confirmation of what exactly went down soon.

Nonetheless, Malaysia will leave the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium feeling rather happy with what transpired.