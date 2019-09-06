2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia – Player Ratings

Malaysia and Indonesia ended up playing an incredible match of football, with the former winning it by three goals to two. Some players had a big performance to boast about while some went missing right from kick-off. We take a look at how they fared.

Indonesia

Andritany Ardhiyasa (5): Andritany had a fairly enjoyable first thirty-minutes, with most of the action taking place on the other side of the pitch. However, he was called into action soon and beaten thrice as well. The Indonesian custodian was also partly at fault for Malaysia’s third goal, after he failed to clear the ball.

Ricky Fajrin (6): Like Andritany, the entire Indonesian defence had a comfortable first half hour. They weren’t threatened much by the opposition and looked in control. Left-back Ricky did not have a bad game per se but was still substituted ten minutes before time.

Hansamu Yama (5): Hansamu Yama and Manahati Lestusen started the game in central defence and looked in control for half-hour before it all went downhill. The pair failed to stop Sumareh from scoring the first equalizer and eventually the winner, and even stood still for Syafiq’s goal in the second half as well.

Manahati Lestusen (5): Like his defensive partner, Manahati was culpable for all three of Malaysia’s goals which saw his side lose their opening match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Yustinus Pae (5): Failed to mark Sumareh for the first goal as the Malaysian winger ran in behind to level the match. Could have done better for the last goal as well but failed to get in front of his man.

Zulfiandi (6): The holding midfielder did not play a bad game as such. However, head coach Simon McMenemy saw it fit to take him off at half time for Rizky Pellu.

Evan Dimas (6): Looked good on the ball on occasions and even tried to play some line-breaking passes. His service was limited in the second period, however.

Andik Vermansah (7): One of Indonesia’s brightest sparks in the first half as his pace left the opposition defence trailing. Played through his teammates in behind the defence line on several occasions and even supplied the assist for Beto’s second goal.

Stefano Lilipaly (4): While his other attack partners had a decent game, Stefano Lilipaly failed to make an impact. Lilipaly had several chances to have an effect on the game as his well-timed runs saw him ease past Malaysia’s high backline. However, he could not add the finishing touches to his build-up play. Missed a glorious chance to give Indonesia a two-goal cushion early in the second half as well.

Saadil Ramdani (7): While Beto’s stunning second strike was a sight to behold, football romantics will say the same about Saadil Ramdani’s incredible pass for his teammate’s first. The winger came inside before playing a stunning reverse pass to Beto, who tucked in Indonesia’s first goal.

Beto Goncalves (9): The 38-year-old was once again his team’s main attacking outlet and did not disappoint as well. Beto scored two great goals to give Indonesia the lead on two occasions. However, his side still ended up losing their opening FIFA World Cup second round qualifier.

Substitutes

Rizky Pellu (5): Replaced Zulfiandi for the second half but did not have a telling impact on the game.

Irfan Jaya (5): Came in place of Saadil Ramdani, however, did nothing major in the end.

Ruben Sanadi (N/A): Came on too late to have an impact.

Malaysia

Farizal Marlias (6): The Malaysian custodian saw two goals put past him in the first half and both of them by Beto. However, one might feel that he could’ve done slightly better on both occasions and maybe even saved one.

La’Vere Corbin-Ong (7): Was culpable along with his teammates for holding an incredibly high line during the first half. However, his quick runs back and timely interceptions saved his side on several occasions. Could’ve even scored the winner for his side in stoppage time. Luckily for him, Sumareh did.

Adam Nor Azlin (6): Did not have an enjoyable first half as he was caught miles away from his goal. Got drawn into making a tackle for the first goal as well, while Saadil played a simple reverse ball behind the defence line.

Shahrul Saad (6): Was as culpable as his defence partner for Malaysia’s poor display in the first half. However, improved massively in the second half and kept things under control.

Matthew Davies (7): The right-back was responsible for Indonesia’s second goal, as his loose pass gave the ball to Andik Vermansah, who played through Beto to score. However, he earned his reputation back in the seventh minute of stoppage time by assisting Sumareh’s winner.

Nor Azam Azih (7): Did not do too poorly in this one and did his best to keep things running for his side. He even managed to assist Mohamadou Sumareh for his first goal through a defence-splitting pass.

Brendan Gan (6): A long-awaited return for Brendan Gan into the national set up. The midfielder had a decent game but did nothing too remarkable.

Hadin Azman (4): It says quite a lot when your manager decides to replace you in the first half. Unfortunately, talented as he may be, it wasn’t Hadin Azman’s day as he was taken off for Mohamadou Sumareh for what seemed like tactical reasons. His replacement ended up scoring two goals, including the winner.

Syafiq Ahmad (8): Played well behind the main striker and looked threatening on occasions. Scored a goal out of nothing just after the hour mark as he headed in from close range.

Safawi Rasid (7): Did not light up the place but did not do too badly as well. Safawi tried to make things happen and even had a telling contribution when his cross found Syafiq for the second goal.

Norshahrul Idlan (6): Not much to cheer about for the striker apart from his side’s victory. He did not have an impact on the game and was replaced by Akhyar in the second half.

Substitutes

Mohamadou Sumareh (9): An impact sub! Mohamadou Sumareh came on in place of Hadin in the thirty-sixth minute and scored the equalizer one minute later. He then added a second goal, and eventually the winner, deep into stoppage time. A brilliant showing from the winger.

Akhyar Rashid (6): Replaced Norshahrul Idlan in the second half and tried his best to make things happen.

Syamer Kutty Abba (N/A): Almost pressed Andritany into making an error but did not have an impact apart from that.

(Image Credits: FA Malaysia)