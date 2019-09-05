Late Al-Mandhar brace gives Oman 2-1 win over India in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

A late brace from Rabia Al-Mandhar gave Oman a 2-1 win over hosts India in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Sunil Chhetri had given India the lead in front of their supporters in the first half, but Al-Mandhar scored in the 82nd and 90th minutes to give Erwin Koeman’s side a 2-1 win that had looked unlikely for the lion share of the game.

FT: Despite leading for most of the match courtesy of @chetrisunil11‘s 24th-minute strike, a late brace by Al-Mandhar hands India a defeat in their opening match of the #WCQ. 🇮🇳 1-2 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/JR0n4D6aUJ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019

India had begun brightly in Guwahati with Chhetri releasing his Bengaluru FC teammate Udanta Singh through on goal around the quarter-hour mark. The pacy winger made a yard of space for him inside the box and fired a shot which beat the keeper but could only rattle the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Sandesh Jhingan headed over a corner kick after breaking free of his marker as another opportunity went begging for the Blue Tigers. However, four minutes later, the hosts would go 1-0 up, thanks to their captain Chhetri.

24′ GOAL!! Cometh the moment, cometh the man. 🙌🙌🙌@chetrisunil11 puts India into the lead after he finds the back of the net 🥅from inside the box, following a free-kick scenario. 🇮🇳 1-0 🇴🇲#INDOMA ⚔ #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #BlueTigers 🐯 #WCQ 🌏🏆 pic.twitter.com/D79K2Fkipb — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2019

Ashique Kuruniyan won the free kick for India on the left wing which was played into the box along the grass by Brandon Fernandes. Chhetri who was waiting behind a number of bodies sprang a surprise on the Omani defence by breaking away from the group and met the delivery at the centre of box with a fierce shot that made it 1-0.

Visiting captain Ahmed Al Mahaijri had the best of chances which fell for Oman in the first half as he got in between Indian defenders Jhingan and Rahul Bheke to direct a header towards goal at close quarters. However, India custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu got a hand to the effort to avert the danger.

Second half began with more Oman pressure and Anirudh Thapa almost put the ball in the back of his own net in the 55th minute only for Gurpreet to make another reflex save.

Oman would probe for an equaliser for the remainder of the game, but had to wait until 82nd minute to find it when Al-Mandhar got behind the Indian defence and sneaked the ball past an onrushing Gurpreet to make it 1-1.

Buoyed by the equaliser, Oman went in search of a winner and Al-Mandhar was once again to their rescue as he turned one point into three for the visitors with a stunning strike from the edge of the box that broke Indian hearts at Guwahati.

India will now travel to Doha to face AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on September 10.

(Photo courtesy: Oman FA)