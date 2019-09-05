WATCH: Mohamadou Sumareh scores 90+7th minute winner as Malaysia beat Indonesia

Malaysia’s Mohamadou Sumareh scored a brilliant winner deep in injury time to gift his team an emphatic win in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Sumareh, who came on as a substitute for Malaysia in the 36th minute, scored his team’s first goal a minute later to tie the scoreline after Beto Goncalves scored an early goal for Indonesia in the 12th minute.

Goncalves scored another goal in the 39th minute and gave Indonesia the lead once again, but Syafiq Ahmad’s 66th-minute strike for Malaysia restored the balance in the scoresheet.

However, the best of all goals were yet to come, as Sumareh scored the winner for Malaysia in the 90+7th minute.

Watch the goal here:

As you can see, Sumareh turned in teammate Matthew Davies’ cross at the back post, after Davies’ cross beat all the Indonesian defenders and found its way to the front of goal.

All that the Pahang FC Star had to do was to run in and produce an unerring finish, which he did to perfection.

Meanwhile, the win has helped Malaysia climb to the top of the table in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Their next match is against the United Arab Emirates on 15th September.