Sumareh inspires Malaysia to stunning last-gasp comeback win over Indonesia

Malaysia showed tremendous spirit at the Gelora Bung Karno on Thursday to come from behind twice and beat Indonesia 3-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup second round qualifier.

In a hugely-anticipated duel between two ferocious rivals, it was the hosts who drew first blood in the 12th minute when Malaysia-based Saddil Ramdani cut in from the right and slipped a visionary pass into the path of Beto, who raced through and made no mistake in slotting through Farizal Marlias’ legs.

But, having come on for Malaysia as a 36th-minute substitute for Hadin Azman, Mohamadou Sumareh then made an immediate impact and he was slipped in down the left and finished past Andritany Ardhiyasa to level the scores at 1-1.

Having done well to equalise, the visitors then undid their good work as Matthew Davies cheaply gave away possession to Andik Vermansyah and the former Selangor winger charged down the left before finding Beto, who proceeded to curl a sublime effort from outside the area in at the near post.

Nonetheless, Harimau Malaya kept coming at the hosts and netted a second equaliser five minutes after the hour mark as Safawi Rasid picked up a loose ball after his initial corner had been half cleared, swinging in another dangerous delivery that was nodded home from close range by Syafiq Ahmad.

Just when it looked like both teams would have to share the spoils, Malaysia went on to snatch the three points dramatically in the 7th minute of injury-time.

Showing plenty of patience despite the urgency of the situation, the visitors worked the ball around until an opening appeared and it was Davies who emerged as the provider, finding space down the right and playing in a dangerous low cross that missed the first man but was poked home by Sumareh from inside the six-yard box.

Indonesia’s next Group G clash sees them once again play hosts – this time to Thailand next Tuesday – while Malaysia entertain heavyweights United Arab Emirates at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Yustinus Pae, Hansamu Yama, Manahati Lestusen, Ricky Fajrin (Ruben Sanadi 79’), Evan Dimas, Zulfiandi (Rizky Pellu 46’), Saddil Ramdani (Irfan Jaya 51’), Stefano Lilipaly, Andik Vermansyah, Beto Goncalves.

MALAYSIA: Farizal Marlias, Matthew Davies, Shahrul Saad, Adam Nor Azlin, La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Brendan Gan, Nor Azam Azih, Safawi Rasid, Syafiq Ahmad (Syamer Kutty Abba 82’), Hadin Azman (Mohamadou Sumareh 36’), Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (Akhyar Rashid 66’).