Malaysia Indonesia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match stopped due to fan violence

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier match between Indonesia and Malaysia appears to have run into some trouble in the stadium, causing a stoppage in proceedings momentarily.

The second round qualifying match saw passionate fans from both South east Asian countries turn up in huge numbers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, and while the two nations’ fans behaved themselves for the most part, things took a turn for the worse right at the death.

Just before the 75′ minute mark, the game had to be stopped for some unknown reason, and was restarted only around five to seven minutes or so later, causing fans to remain puzzled about what exactly happened.

However, it has now been revealed that fan trouble in the stadium was the reason behind the stoppage.

We are being told that some Indonesian fans tried to break into the Malaysian fans’ area, and flares were also thrown around the same time, causing utter mayhem in the crowd.

The worrying situation seems to have been handled soon after, with the game restarting. However, the referee was forced to include eight minutes of stoppage time to compensate for the issue in the crowd.

FANS INDONESIA MENGANAS WOI!!!! GAME TERHENTI!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UUBo9cBdyI — Pasad (@MOFASAD) September 5, 2019

Malaysia itu anjing. Nyaman aja sih di sini. Tapi sudah ada fans Malaysia kena baling batu dari atas 😅 pic.twitter.com/fnj60GON7u — Pasad (@MOFASAD) September 5, 2019

Apparently theres a pitch invasion.. 🤦‍♂️ kamon guys. Its football, lets just enjoy the rivalry bah.. no need to fight. #indonesiavsmalaysia #AsianQualifiers https://t.co/X1zh5pEG3P — SarawakCrocs™ (@SarawakCrocs) September 5, 2019