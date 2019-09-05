Singapore overcome Yemen fightback to salvage opening draw

Singapore had to come from behind and salvage a 2-2 draw at home to Yemen in their opening second-round qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Looking to get their campaign off to a strong start in new coach Tatsuya Yoshida’s first competitive match in charge, it initially looked to be going well for the Lions as they opened the scoring after 27 minutes.

Released by Faris Ramli’s lovely backheel, Shakir Hamzah pushed forward on the overlap and hung up a cross into the area that was expertly met by Ikhsan Fandi with a stooping header into the bottom corner.

However, Yemen responded just seven minutes later when slack marking from the opposition saw Ahmed Al-Sarori’s right-wing cross sail over everyone but fall at the back post to an unmarked Abdulwasea Al-Matari, who duly sent an emphatic drive past Izwan Mahbud.

Right on the stroke of halftime, the visitors then took the lead and again Singapore only had themselves to blame.

A sloppy pass from Safuwan Baharudin handed Yemen possession near the halfway line and Nasser Shi immediately dinked a lovely ball over the top to release Mohsen Hasan, who raced through before lifting the ball over the onrushing Izwan Mahbud.

But, six minutes after the break, the Lions ensured they would avoid an embarrassing defeat as they salvaged a share of the spoil with what proved to be the equaliser as Faris Ramli converted on the rebound after Ikhsan’s initial effort had been save by Salem Saeed.

SINGAPORE: Izwan Mahbud, Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Nazrul Nazari 86’), Safuwan Baharudin, Baihakki Khaizan, Shakir Hamzah, Hariss Harun, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi (Hami Syahin 78’), Shawal Anuar (Gabriel Quak 58’), Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi.

YEMEN: Salem Saeed, Mohammed Omar (Mohammed Ali Buqshan 86’), Mudir Abdurabu, Ahmed Sadeq Al-Khamri, Mufeed Gamal, Mohammed Salem (Omar Abdullah Al-Dahi 67’), Ahmed Al-Sarori (Manaf Saeed Saad 53’), Nasser Shi, Emad Mansoor, Abdulwasea Al-Matari, Mohsen Hasan.