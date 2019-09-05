2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia – Five Talking Points

An incredible game of football was promised as Indonesia and Malaysia met each other in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers second round. And it is safe to say that the fans weren’t disappointed with Malaysia edging their opponents 3-2 via a last-minute goal. Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 Malaysia’s high-line backfires

Indonesia started the first half of their opening FIFA World Cup second round qualifier match on the front foot. Tim Garuda looked much more poised on the ball and strung together some nice moves leading up to Beto’s first goal.

The Southeast Asian side were helped in their dominance by a Malaysian back-line which stood closer to the half-line than to its own goal. Indonesia exploited this to great effect, with Beto, Stefano Lilipaly, and Andik Vermansah all beating the offside trap on multiple occasions.

Thankfully, Harimau Malaya spotted the defect and corrected it in the second half and the results were instantaneous.

#2 Beto at his best

Despite Malaysia’s obvious frailties in defence, Indonesia took advantage via a moment of absolute genius. Saddil Ramdani gathered the ball on the right-hand side before cutting in and spotting Beto Goncalves’s superb run. The veteran striker had run across the box and Saddil picked him with a pin-point defence-splitting pass, leaving Beto with the easiest task of all. The Indonesia number 9 took a second, composed himself and simply poked the ball past Farizal Marlias in goal.

While Beto’s first goal of the night came as a result of excellent forward play, the second was due to pure technique. The Malaysian backline was at fault again, as Matthew Davies’s loose pass was intercepted by Andik Vermansah. The winger ran ahead with the ball, before picking Beto, who had slotted in between the two central defenders. The 38-year-old then curled one past a hapless Farizal from outside the box.

#3 Super sub Sumareh

It won’t be an overstatement to say that Malaysia did not show up at the Gelora Bung Karno for the first half-hour of the match. Harimau Malaya were weak in defence and wasteful in attack, leaving Tan Cheng Hoe to question his selection.

And that is exactly what the head coach did. He sent Mohamadou Sumareh on in place of Hadin Azman, who had been completely invisible during his time on the pitch.

The substitution paid instant dividends as well, as Sumareh got behind the Indonesia defence line to poke the ball past Andritany Ardhiyasa in the Indonesian goal.

#4 Syafiq to the rescue

Malaysia went back into the dressing room trailing by two goals to one. Harimau Malaya had allowed their opponents to score past them twice through Beto and were down by one in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, Tan Cheng Hoe’s men looked much calmer on the ball in the second period, as they tried to get back on level terms. Despite that, Indonesia held on firmly and even created chances to kill the game.

Then, in the sixty-sixth minute, out of nothing, Malaysia were level! Safawi Rasid’s corner was cleared with ease. However, in appealing for a foul, the entire Indonesian defence stood still, allowing Syafiq Ahmad to nod past Andritany with ease.

#5 Great match, incredible ending

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Indonesia and Malaysia had everything a neutral football fan could have asked for – Incredible atmosphere, goals galore, stunning strikes, and even last-minute drama.

The two teams played out an incredibly competitive match, with both scoring twice before the seventieth-minute mark. However, soon after, the game was brought to an abrupt halt as trouble in the crowd emerged.

The referee chose to add eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of the ninety to make up for all the lost minutes. Mohamadou Sumareh, who did not even start the game, scored what would be the winner in the seventh minute of added-on time! Mattew Davies, the Malaysian right back, delivered a dangerous cross into the box which evaded everyone but Sumareh, who blasted it in from close range.

