Cambodia impress despite being denied by Hong Kong in World Cup qualifier

Cambodia produced an impressive display on Thursday despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Hong Kong at the Olympic Stadium in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 second round qualifier.

Heading into the match arguably as slight favourites, it was Hong Kong who broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Tan Chun Lok burst down the right and into the area before finishing into the back of the net.

But, three minutes after the half-hour mark, the hosts equalised after Sath Rosib caught the opposition defence napping a slipped a neat pass through to Keo Sokpheng, who made no mistake in coolly firing past Yapp Hung Fai.

As the game wore on, it was Cambodia who showed the greater endeavour and looked the likelier of the two sides to go on and win it.

Their best chance came with 15 minutes remaining when substitute Sieng Chanthea danced his way from the left wing to the edge of the box and curled away a lovely shot that had Yapp beaten all ends up, only to see it come back off the post as Cambodia had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Cambodia continue their Group C campaign on Tuesday with another home game against Bahrain, while Hong Kong entertain heavyweights Iran.

CAMBODIA: Keo Soksela, Sareth Krya, Ouk Sovann, Soeuy Visal, Cheng Meng, Orn Chanpolin, Kouch Sokumpheak, Sos Suhana (Kouch Dani 68’), Sath Rosib, Hoy Phallin (Sieng Chanthea 57’), Keo Sokpheng (Reung Bunheing 84’).

HONG KONG: Yapp Hung Fai, Tsui Wang Kit (Tong Kin Man 71’), Helio, Andy Russell, Dani Cancela, Tan Chun Lok, Huang Yang, James Ha, Ju Yingzhi, Keung Chung Wai, Sandro (Alex Akande 59’).

Photo credit: Football Federation Cambodia