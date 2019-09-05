5 talking points as Thailand and Vietnam play out goalless draw in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener

ASEAN heavyweights Thailand and ASEAN champions Vietnam played out a goalless draw in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Thammasat Stadium on Thursday.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five key talking points from the stalemate in Thailand.

1) Nishino lines up Thailand without strikers!



In what was his first game in charge of the War Elephants, head coach Akira Nishino named not a single recognised striker in his Starting 11. Supachai Jaided was the only striker among the 23-member Thailand contingent, but the young Buriram United forward only featured on the bench. This meant that the former Japan boss fielded a fluid front three featuring Buriram’s Supachok Sarachat, Oita Trinita’s Thitipan Puangchan and Consadole Sapporo’s Chanathip Songkrasin. Thitipan did find himself inside the box at the end of a few chances, but other than that, it will be hard to argue the system brought much success to the Thais. Meanwhile, it was newly-appointed captain Siwarak Tedsungnoen who kept the goal for the hosts meaning Kawin Thamsatchanan dropped to the bench.

2) Van Hau back from injury!

However, for Vietnam, there was no signs of new SC Heerenveen star Doan Van Hau from the start as the 20-year-old could only make the bench due to fitness concerns. Though, Park Hang-seo was able to turn to right wing-back Nguyen Trong Hoang who managed to recover from his own little injury scare. But with weak legs across the park and Vietnam failing to find much success going forward, the South Korean tactician decided to introduce Van Hau for the final 20 minutes or so. Van Hau had left the Vietnam training camp to complete his one-year loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen before the European transfer window shut on September 2 and had travelled back to rejoin the national team set up. The wing-back did look decent in the time he was on the pitch.

3) Supachok could have won it!

It was a cagey affair at the Thammasat Stadium with chances far and few between. However, Vietnam fans, players and coaching staff had hearts in their throats in the second-half added time when Supachok Sarachat was played through on goal. The Thai had escaped the Vietnamese backline with only goalkeeper Dang Van Lam to beat. He did manage to round the Vietnamese custodian too, but dragged himself a bit wide of the goal. He recovered well to fire a shot on goal from a tight angle, but Van Lam and Vietnam defence somehow got back in time to deny the hosts a late, late winner! If that had gone in, the dynamics of Group G would have been completely different after Matchday 1.

4) No winners for once!

You have to go all the way back to 2008 when these two nations shared the spoils in a international. Even then, a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2008 final, was more like a win for Vietnam as they went on to lift their maiden ASEAN regional title in grand fashion. Vietnam had edged Thailand 1-0 in their most recent meeting in the King’s Cup 2019 earlier this year while it was Thailand who had emerged as the winners on both occasions the sides met during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round. Pokklaw Anan had scored 10 minutes from time to give Thailand a 1-0 win at the Rajamangala Stadium on the opening day four years ago while in the return leg held at the My Dinh Stadium, goals from Kroekrit Thaweekarn and Theerathon Bunmathan and an own goal by Dinh Tien Thanh had condemned Vietnam to a 3-0 defeat. But this time around, there was nothing to separate the two ASEAN football heavyweights.

5) What next for the two sides?

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam have completed their World Cup Qualifiers commitments for the month and now will look forward to hosting Malaysia at the My Dinh Stadium on October 10 followed by a tie against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on October 15. Meanwhile, there is no time to rest for Nishino’s War Elephants as they will travel to Jakarta to face Simon McMenemy’s Timnas in the hostile Gelora Bung Karno.