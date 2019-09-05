Ten-man Myanmar handed opening defeat by Mongolia

Myanmar’s bid to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup got off on a disappointing note on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Mongolia in their opening game of the second round of qualifiers.

Despite dominating proceedings from the opening whistle, Myanmar fell behind in the 17th minute against the run of play as the hosts made the most with their first meaningful attack.

A goalkick from Ariunbold Batsaikhan was helped on into the path of Narmandakh Artag, who did well to break free down the right and whip a dangerous ball across the face of goal for Dolgoon Amaraa to confidently dispatch into the back of the net.

Myanmar’s hopes of mounting a fightback were then dealt a huge blow five minutes after the hour mark when they were reduced to ten men, after Maung Maung Lwin was sent off for a second bookable offence.

And, despite their best efforts for the remainder of the match, Myanmar were just unable to break down a resilient Mongolia, who held on to begin their qualification campaign in the best possible way.

MONGOLIA: Ariunbold Batsaikhan, Davaajav Battor, Torbat Daginaa, Bilguun Ganbold, Tsedenbal Norjmoo (Baljinnyam Batbold 69’), Tsend-Ayush Khurelbaatar, Gankhuyag Ser-Od-Yanjiv, Narmandakh Artag (Togsbileg Batbold 70’), Enkhbileg Purevdorj, Dolgoon Amaraa, Mijiddorj Oyuunbaatar (Jansyerik Maratkhan 81’).



MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Soe Moe Kyaw, Zaw Min Tun, Nanda Kyaw (Suan Lam Mang 82’), Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung (Kyi Lin 65’), Maung Maung Lwin, Aung Thu, Sithu Aung, Kyaw Ko Ko (Than Paing 46’).