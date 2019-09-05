Confirmed: Thailand line up without striker in Starting 11 against Vietnam in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In what is his first game in charge of Thailand, head coach Akira Nishino has named a starting 11 without a recognised striker in the game against Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Thailand are facing their Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Thursday.

Former Japan boss Nishino had gone with only a single out-and-out striker in his 23-man final squad for the World Cup Qualifiers. And on Thursday, he decided not to field his only striker — Buriram United’s 20-year-old forward Supachai Jaided — in the Starting 11.

Instead, Thailand will feature a front three featuring Supachok Sarachat and Thitipan Puangchan on the wings and Consadole Sapporo man Chanathip Songkrasin expected to play through the middle as a false nine.

Phitiwat Sookjitthummakul, Tanaboon Kesarat and Sarach Yooyen make up the midfield while Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Manuel Bihr and Tristan Do make up the back four. Siwarak Tedsungnoen is picked ahead of Kawin Thamsatchanan and will lead the team against Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Vietnam are lining up with 21-year-old Nguyen Tien Linh leading the line with Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Van Toan providing support along the wings.

Captain Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung and Do Duy Manh make up the three-man defence. Nguyen Phong Hong Duy replaces Doan Van Hau, who is yet to regain full fitness, at the left wing-back position while Nguyen Trong Hoang is fit to play as the right wing-back.

You can follow all the LIVE UPDATES from Thailand vs Vietnam on our Matchday Blog here!