WATCH: Indonesia, Malaysia Ultras involved in brawl prior to FIFA World Cup qualifier

Indonesia and Malaysia will go up against each other in the first match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, second round. The pair share one of the fiercest rivalries in Asia, with the match building up to be an enthralling encounter. However, pre-match, the Ultras of both sides clashed outside the stadium.

Indonesia and Malaysia Ultras clashed outside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, prior to their FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier. A video shared by Instagram user ‘ultras_asean’ gave a glimpse at the brawl involving the two groups.

Watch the video here:

The two Southeast Asian rivals face each other in the first match of a tenth-month long FIFA World Cup second round qualification cycle. The pair have been drawn alongside two more ASEAN giants – Thailand and Vietnam – in Group G. United Arab Emirates complete the quintet.

The match itself presents a big opportunity for both teams to relinquish the demons of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification cycle. Back then, Indonesia were barred from participating due to off-field issues. Malaysia, on the other hand, did take part and were on the wrong end in all of their six playable matches while also conceding twenty-nine goals.

Both Malaysia and Indonesia will also be involved on matchday two of the process, with the former taking on UAE while the latter playing Thailand.