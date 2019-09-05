LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Indonesia vs Malaysia

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, second-round tie between ASEAN rivals Indonesia and Malaysia. Follow all the action from this one via our live blog here.

Indonesia and Malaysia will meet on matchday one of the second round qualifier tie for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The pair have been drawn alongside Vietnam, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates in Group G of the qualification process.

The two sides are enjoying a great year so far. Indonesia, under new boss Simon McMenemy, have won seven of their nine friendly matches. Malaysia, meanwhile, have won four of their six so far, losing the other two. Two of those wins were against Timor Leste in the first round of the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

A big match awaits the whole of Southeast Asia, as two giants of the region go head-to-head. You can follow all the action via our Live Blog below as Indonesia face Malaysia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.