LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – India vs Oman

Igor Stimac’s India are taking on Oman in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers and Oman are in a strong Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by Afghanistan, South Asian neighbours Bangladesh and AFC Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

India vs Oman in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round will kick off at 10:00 PM HKT.