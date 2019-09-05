LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Thailand vs Vietnam

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will begin with a bang as ASEAN’s traditional powers Thailand take on reigning ASEAN champions Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium on Thursday.

The War Elephants and the Golden Dragons are in the ASEAN-heavy Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

Thailand vs Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the game LIVE right here on our Matchday Blog!