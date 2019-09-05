2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia vs Malaysia – Predicted 11

Age-old rivals Indonesia and Malaysia meet in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, second round. The two Southeast Asian giants will be looking to get off to a perfect start, and here’s how they can potentially line up for this one.

Indonesia

Indonesia have had a change in the manager up top, with former Philippines boss Simon McMenemy taking over. The Scottish football manager replaced Bima Sakti in the managerial hot seat after the team was knocked out from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup under the latter.

Under McMenemy, Indonesia have played eight matches, including friendlies against club sides, and have lost just one. They will look to continue their fine form as they take on Malaysia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Indonesia could line up in a simple 4-3-3 under McMenemy, or even switch to a more defensive 3-4-3. We take a look at how the team will shape up while playing four at the back.

Tim Garuda are likely to field 24-year-old Hansamu Yama along with veteran Victor Igbonefo in central defence, covering goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa. Ruben Sanadi and Tinus Pae could line up either side of the defence.

Moving forward, if McMenemy goes for a three-man midfield, Zulfiandi, Evan Dimas, and Rizky Pellu could be his likely options. Zulfiandi could drop deep while the remaining two could be given more freedom to move forward.

In attack, Beto Goncalves is expected to lead the line, with Stefano Lilipaly playing on the left side while Andik Vermansah on the right.

Malaysia

Farizal Marlias is expected to get the nod in goal for Malaysia for their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier, second-round match. The experienced goalkeeper, who is coming of the back of another title-winning campaign with Johor Darul Ta’zim, has conceded five goals so far in 2019 for his country, keeping one clean sheet.

Farizal will most likely be protected by Sharul Saad and Adam Nor Azlin in central defence, with the two set to continue their strong partnership. JDT’s La’vere Corbin-Ong will most likely occupy the left-back slot while Matthew Davis will slot into the right-back position.

Moving forward, Tan Cheng Hoe is expected to play a two-man central midfield, with three advanced players moving freely ahead of them. For the double-pivot in midfield, Akram Mahinan and Syamer Kutty Abba could be given the nod. Alternatively, a returning Brendan Gan could also be slotted in either of the two positions.

Mohamadou Sumareh and Safawi Rasid are expected to be deployed on either wing, with Syafiq Ahmad playing as a central attacking midfielder or even a second striker. Norshahrul Idlan Talaha is expected to lead the line.