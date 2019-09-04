2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Thailand vs Vietnam live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand will face AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Thammasat Stadium on Thursday.

The War Elephants and the Golden Dragons are in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Thailand and Vietnam will take place on September 5, 2019 and kicks off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Vietnam can tune into VTC to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match between Thailand and Vietnam. Those in Thailand can stream the match on Thairath TV.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the World Cup Qualifiers via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.