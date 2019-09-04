Akira Nishino confirms surprise player as new Thailand captain for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has named a surprise candidate to the post of the captain of the War Elephants for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Thursday.

Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda had served as the captain of the Thailand national team in recent times, but the Muangthong United attacker is not part of Nishino’s squad for the World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam and Indonesia on September 5 and 10 respectively due to injury.

As a result, the Japanese tactician was forced to name a new captain for the qualification campaign.

And the person who he has picked to skipper the side is Siwarak Tedsungnoen, the 35-year-old Buriram United goalkeeper.

Though a vastly experienced player with close to 400 appearances for Thunder Castles, Siwarak has won only 19 international caps for Changsuek and was expected to be the deputy of a fit-again Kawin Thamsatchanan during the qualifiers which makes the decision a little surprising.

After deputising poorly for Kawin during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, Siwarak was brought back as the first-choice goalkeeper during the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to replace Chatchai Budprom under the bar and produced some eye-catching displays in the continental championship.

What do you think of this decision? Who else would you have liked to see captain the War Elephants?