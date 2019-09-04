Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy relying on magic of Gelora Bung Karno Stadium to defeat Malaysia

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy is hoping the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta will help his side defeat Malaysia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener on Thursday.

Indonesia and Malaysia, in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers along with Vietnam, Thailand and United Arab Emirates (UAE), are set to battle each other at the intimidating sports venue in the Indonesian capital on September 5.

Malaysia’s record against Indonesia at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium which will host Thursday’s fixture hasn’t been great over the years. In 18 matches at the sprawling arena, the Malaysians have only recorded four wins while the hosts have tasted victory as many as 12 times.

And Scottish tactician McMenemy is hoping that the magic of Gelora Bung Karno will strike again on Thursday against Malaysia.

“Gelora Bung Karno Stadium is not an easy place to come too. I have been here before as an opponent with the Philippines national team and it was incredible, the noise,” said the former Azkals manager on the eve of the game.

“It was difficult for me to pass instructions to my players back then. The dust was falling down from the ceiling of the dressing room and the players were clearly intimidated. That’s what the Gelora Bung Karno is capable of doing to you,” McMenemy said.

“I hope that happens tomorrow as well because the support in Indonesia is amazing. If the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium is packed on Thursday, it will help us tremendously on the pitch,” the Indonesian head coach said.