Boost for Vietnam as key duo included in final 23-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Thailand

In what comes as good news for Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo ahead of facing Thailand in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, two of his key players have reportedly recovered from injuries on time and is in contention to play in Thursday’s opener.

The South Korean tactician has been sweating on the fitness of his full-backs Doan Van Hau and Nguyen Trong Hoang ahead of the heavyweight clash, but has included both the players in the final 23-man squad which was announced on Wednesday.

Both Van Hau and Trong Hoang have been reportedly declared fit on the eve of the game and is contention for places in the Thailand match slated to be held at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5. However, Quang Nam FC’s Ha Minh Tuan is the man to drop out from the final squad due to an injury.

Left-back Van Hau had left the Vietnam training camp to complete his loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side on September 2 and it looks like the former Hanoi FC star has proven his fitness levels to be included in the final squad.

“I’m always ready to play from the start when the coach tells me to. No matter where I’m at or what I do, I always think about my country,” Van Hau had said. On the other side of the defence, right-back Trong Hoang also seems to have recovered from a thigh injury ahead of schedule.

Vietnam’s final 23-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Thailand

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

DEFENDERS: Do Duy Manh, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung (all Hanoi FC), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Huu Tuan (TP HCM), Nguyen Trong Hoang, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel)

MIDFIELDERS: Pham Duc Huy, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai (all Hanoi FC), Nguyen Tuan Anh, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (all HAGL), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense VV).