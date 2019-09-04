Singapore hope to begin 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers strongly against war-torn Yemen

Singapore are hoping to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on a winning note as they face a war-torn Yemen in their opener at the National Stadium in Kallang on Thursday.

Singapore, ranked 162nd in the FIFA World Rankings, are up against Yemen who are 142nd in the world in Group D which also features Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Palestine. And their head coach Tatsuma Yoshida is hopeful his team can record a win in front of their supporters on September 5.

Their opponents Yemen are currently embroiled in a civil war forcing them to play their home matches in the World Cup Qualifiers at a neutral venue in Bahrain, but Yoshida is not underestimating their first opponents in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers.

“The boys are ready and I trust their potential, ability and energy. Even if this will be a tough 90 minutes, we must try to win and I hope our fans come and support us and help us put pressure on our opponents,” said Yoshida during the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fixture.

“We have certain targets for the team, but we will take it game by game. Having to play the first two qualification matches at home is a big advantage for us and we hope that the fans will come down in their numbers to support the national team,” said Yoshida, whose side will host Palestine at the Jalan Besar Stadium on September 10.

Singapore will be without veteran forward Khairul Amri who withdrew in the last minute due to personal reason and the Japanese coach admitted he was disappointed to be missing his services in the competition. “We are a bit disappointed that he’s withdrawn from the squad. I respect his decision for personal reasons and I appreciate what he’s done as a player for the country. We’ll focus on the matches and make an official announcement after this international break,” he said.

Yemen coach Sami Hasan Al Hadi spoke about the events back home that has disturbed the progress of the national team. But that did not stop Yemen from qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year and Singapore should expect a tough challenge from them on Thursday.

“We are suffering. There is no football league for the last five years due to the war. This has affected our performance and preparations but with the emergence of some young players, we have coped well. Our ambitions are big and we are looking for a positive result against Singapore,” said al Hadi.