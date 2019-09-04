Can Malaysia bury 2018 World Cup Qualification ghosts against familiar foes?

Malaysia start their 2022 FIFA World Cup second round qualification campaign on September 5 against Indonesia, before facing the United Arab Emirates – a team that defeated them 10-0 four years ago. So how have the Harimau Malaya fared since then?

The Malaysia Football Team head into an important week, as the rising Southeast Asian giants face rivals Indonesia and United Arab Emirates in back-to-back FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Harimau Malaya have already crossed one hurdle, beating Timor Leste by a huge margin in the first round of the qualification process, but now a daunting task awaits.

Malaysia were drawn alongside rivals Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand in a remarkable FIFA World Cup Asian qualification second round draw. United Arab Emirates also joined the foursome, becoming the only non-ASEAN team in the group.

Harimau Malaya are well-acquainted with their Southeast Asian neighbours, having faced them in various regional tournaments and friendlies throughout the years. However, it is outsiders UAE, who the ASEAN side will especially be wary of, considering the damage the Asian heavyweights did when the two teams met at the same stage during the 2018 World Cup cycle.

The Great Decline

Malaysia were drawn in Group A of the 2018 FIFA World Cup second round qualifiers, alongside the likes of UAE, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia. Also accompanying them in the group were ASEAN minnows Timor-Leste, although they were forced to forfeit five of their eight matches due to fielding several ineligible players.

Harimau Malaya benefited most from their neighbour’s loss, as they were handed six easy points. Unfortunately for them, those were the only points they could accumulate over the ten-month qualification period. Malaysia lost all six of their remaining games, and lost them badly.

The Southeast Asian side conceded a total of twenty-nine goals while scoring just one. An automatic win over Timor Leste started them off on the right track before a six nil thrashing at the hands of Palestine brought them back down to earth. What followed next summed up their World Cup campaign. On September 3, 2015, UAE thrashed them by ten goals to nil, thus handing them their worst loss in history. A three-nil forfeit followed against Saudi Arabia, effectively ending their campaign.

Malaysia’s rut, however, did not stop there. Dollah Salleh, head coach during their qualification campaign, resigned from his position, with Ong Kim Swee taking over. Under Ong, the team stumbled even further and was eliminated from the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup in the group stage.

Nelo Vingada took over in 2017 with the hopes of raising performances, however, after a poor spell which resulted in Harimau Malaya’s elimination from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying stage, he too was let go. Tan Cheng Hoe, the assistant during Vingada’s poor spell, was then given the reigns of the team.

Turning the Tide

Tan’s appointment proved to be a blessing in disguise for the team. The Malaysian football coach oversaw his side’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup run, fielding a youthful and attacking side during the tournament.

Despite being clubbed with Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, Harimau Malaya made it through the semifinals, winning three of their four matches in the group stage. The semifinals saw the side face rivals, and record winners of the AFF Suzuki Cup, Thailand. A nil-nil draw at home and a two-all draw away saw Malaysia make it through to the Final of the competition courtesy of away goals.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men faced Vietnam in the Final, a side they had already lost to during the group stage. However, they ended up drawing the first-leg at home despite falling behind by two goals before the half-hour mark. Nevertheless, a one-nil loss in Hanoi ultimately sealed their fate.

Despite the disappointing end to their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, there seems to be a positive buzz around the team. Tan Cheng Hoe’s methods have gone down well with the fans, while several young players have shown the potential to develop into something truly special further down the line.

Moreover, Malaysia have played six games so far this year, winning four of them. Their two remaining losses came against Singapore and Jordan.

On September 5, the ASEAN side begins their World Cup second round qualification campaign against familiar foes Indonesia, before going up against their one-time conquerors UAE five days later. The coming week, as a result, will prove to be a precise indicator of where the team stands – and where it is headed.