Brendan Gan back from the brink to help Malaysia on the road to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Perak TBG star Brendan Gan is making a return to the Malaysia national team after a three-year absence owing to two separate anterior cruciate ligament injuries. Here, we chart the journey of the returning midfielder.

As far as career-threatening injuries in football go, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are the worst it can get. Not only is it extremely painful to bear in the physical sense, the road to recovery is long, lonely and mentally taxing for the footballer who is forced off the grass pitch for months and even years on end.

Many a times, a player who returns from an ACL injury is a shadow of their old self. But here is a man who has recovered from it not once, but twice and is set to dictate Malaysia’s midfield in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Brendan Gan is part of the 24-man squad named by Tan Cheng Hoe for their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round matches against Indonesia in Jakarta on September 5 and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Kuala Lumpur on September 10.

Born to a Malaysian father and Australian mother in Sydney, Gan began his professional career with Sutherland Sharks, Sydney FC and Bonyyrigg White Eagles Down Under before moving to Southeast Asia with Malaysia’s Sabah FA in 2012.

He would return to Australia next season with Rockdale City Suns, but eventually returned to the Liga Super with Kelantan FA in 2013 during when he acquired Malaysian citizenship and was called up to represent the Malaysia U-23 national team.

90+1′ | GOAL! Brendan Gan pulls off an epic comeback for @mediaperaktbg!#unifiPialaMalaysia2018 pic.twitter.com/hjUXTAnp9K — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) October 27, 2018

However, disaster struck on the opening day of the 2015 Malaysia Super League season, his second with Kelantan, when then 26-year-old Gan suffered a torn ACL on the right knee as George Boateng’s men recorded a 2-0 win over ATM FA.

Gan returned to Australia to recover from the injury and returned in January 2016 as he began rebuilding his career. But, just seven months later, he would snap the ACL on his other knee during a friendly between Malaysia and Indonesia in Solo in September 2016 — from which he recovered after a 12-month ordeal.

“The tears, days when you feel down, hard work, aches and pains, frustrations and anger is all worth it when you step back into an environment that you love. Getting back to football is just a reward for all that has happened in the past 12 months,” Gan had told FOX Sports Asia earlier.

Returning to action in 2018, Gan played a starring role in guiding his club Perak to Malaysia Cup glory that season defeating Terengganu on penalties. The Australia-born mideo did find the back of the net in that final and was also named the player of the tournament making his return to football memorable. He also helped Perak reach the final of the 2019 Malaysia FA Cup.

Amazing to wear the Malaysian Jersey once again.. Proud of the boys efforts.. and thankful to the fans for always backing us up! We fight again 🙌🏽🇲🇾

Selamat Hari Merdeka to all Malaysians 🇲🇾💛🖤🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v9zCrvo5dN — Brendan Gan (@brendan_gan) August 31, 2019

And now, Gan is hopeful of returning to the international stage against Indonesia — the opposition he played last before the second ACL injury struck him down. Now 31 years of age, Gan will be hopeful he makes the starting 11 when Malaysia face Timnas at the very hostile Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday.

He did his chances no harm either with a solid display against Jordan in an international friendly against Jordan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on August 30.

Life would have come a full circle for Gan if he finds a place among the Malaysia players who step on to the Bung Karno pitch on Thursday. However, even in his 30s, you feel Gan still has plenty to offer for Cheng Hoe and Harimau Malaya during their World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)