Shocker as Cambodia drop superstar Chan Vathanaka from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad

In what will come as a shock to football fans, Cambodia have dropped superstar forward Chan Vathanaka from their squad for the first two matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Cambodia are slated to face Hong Kong in their opening match at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Thursday followed by a game against Bahrain at the same venue five days later. IR Iran and Iraq are the two other teams in Group C of the qualifiers.

As they are set to face a tough challenge in the second round, Japan legend Keisuke Honda and Felix Dalmas have decided to drop a number of key players from the squad for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

Other than Boeung Ket FC forward Vathanaka, the Angkor Warriors will also be without Terengganu FC midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin and forward Prak Mony Udom.

16-year-old attacker Sieng Chanthea has been called up after a string of good displays for Cambodia’s youth sides and after becoming the youngest-ever scorer for Cambodia in their World Cup Qualifiers first round win over Pakistan in June.

“Many players called up are under 23 years and in December we have the 2019 Southeast Asian Games,” Dalmas was quoted as saying by the AFF website. “So, we are using this opportunity to work and use both teams. [About] the people that are not here, some of them unfortunately are because of injuries. They are very, very important for us,” he said.

“A team of 11 Messis or 11 Ronaldos are probably not going to win. Football is about relationships with each other. So, we have tried to find the best group of players who can work together and complement each other. Cambodia is strong, but together,” Dalmas added.

Cambodia’s 25-member squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers:

Saven Samnang, Keo Soksela, Sou Yaty, Suon Sovann, Yue Safy, In Sodavid, Sieng Chanthea, Seut Baraing, Sath Rosib, Saret Krya, Dav Nim, Reung Bunheing, Mao Piseth, Orn Chanpolin, Kouch Dani, Yeu Muslim, Ouk Sovann, Ken Chansopheak, Sos Suhana, Soeuy Visal, Kouch Sokompheak, Keo Sokpheng, Cheng Meng, Hoy Phallin, Tes Sambath