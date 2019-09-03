Malaysia winger Mohamadou Sumareh fighting against time to get fit for World Cup Qualifiers tie against Indonesia

Malaysia international winger Mohamadou Sumareh wants to leave no stones unturned in his bid to regain fitness in time to face Indonesia in the opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Malaysia will be in Jakarta to face Timnas at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Thursday before returning to Kuala Lumpur to host the United Arab Emirates on September 10. Thailand and Vietnam are the two other teams Harimau Malaya will have to compete against in Group G.

The Gambian-born Sumareh is part of Tan Cheng Hoe’s 24-member squad that will fly to Jakarta, but the attacker is still nursing a groin injury and could miss out when Malaysia register their final 23-man squad before the qualification opener.

Skuad Harimau Malaya Siap Sedia Untuk Berlepas Skuad kebangsaan kendalian Tan Cheng Hoe di KLIA, Sepang sebelum berlepas ke Jakarta, sebentar lagi bagi menghadapi aksi sulung Kumpulan G #AsianQualifiers bertemu Indonesia di Gelora Bung Karno, Khamis ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/PzNfyaJcLv — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 3, 2019

But the Pahang FA man is not willing to give up that easily.

“There has been a lot of progress. I think I am ready,” 24-year-old Sumareh told New Straits Times.

Malaysia boss Cheng Hoe also confirmed good news regarding the attacker before catching the flight to Jakarta. “Everyone seems to be injury-free at the moment, and I’m very happy because Sumareh was able to rejoin full training yesterday. We welcome this positive update, two days before we face Indonesia away,” the 51-year-old coach was quoted as saying.

Sumareh was absent from Malaysia’s 1-0 defeat to Jordan in an international friendly at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on August 30 and his return will boost the national team during the qualifiers.

“You guys saw the Jordan game. The team kept the ball, attacked and were compact. There’s been a lot of progress. I am confident we will come back from Indonesia with a good result,” Sumareh said.