Indonesia must control passion and mentality to succeed – Head coach Simon McMenemy ahead of Malaysia game

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy has said that his players will have to keep their passion at check in order to succeed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which begins on Thursday.

Indonesia will host Tan Cheng Hoe’s Malaysia in their opening match of the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 before facing Thailand five days later.

Timnas are in an ASEAN-heavy Group G which features Southeast Asian champions Vietnam, Thailand, AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finalists Malaysia and the ‘outsiders’ United Arab Emirates (UAE).

And 41-year-old McMenemy, who was previously with the Philippines national team, spoke of the challenges his side will face during the qualification campaign that will run through to June of next year.

“The supporters believe we have a good chance against these guys, and rightly so, but from a coach’s perspective when you play derby games passion and mentality become a big part of the performance and that can get to be too much sometimes,” the Scottish coach said about the prospects of facing their ASEAN rivals in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“And that has happened with Indonesian players in the past because they lose their discipline because their passion takes over a little bit,” he told Reuters. “In these games they’re going to be tested home and away and for a coach it makes predictable players become unpredictable and that’s what I don’t like in terms of planning for games,” McMenemy added.

“But it’s quite a positive draw with the opposition we face and their standing. There’s a lot of confidence we can do well, it’s just I would have liked to have stepped a bit further out of ASEAN. It’s not really the draw I wanted, not from a performance perspective but more from the point of view that we play these teams all the time and it limits the experience that Indonesian players get,” he said.

“I wanted to try to expose the players more to Asian opposition rather than South East Asian opposition, so when I saw the draw it was double-edged for me,” the Indonesia boss said.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)