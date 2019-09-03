Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin passes his verdict on new head coach Akira Nishino

Thailand, preparing for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener against Vietnam, have achieved full strength following the addition of Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitipan Puangchan from Japan.

New Thailand head coach Akira Nishino had earlier singled out Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo attacking midfielder Chanathip for praise and considers him a key element of the squad as Thailand look to inch a step closer to Qatar 2022.

So, what are Chanathip’s early impressions of the new national team gaffer who guided Japan to the Round of 16 stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

China 0-1 Thailand – Chanathip goal

“Japanese coaches are known for their discipline. But he [Nishino] has limited time to work with the team and we still need more time to learn from each other,” said the 25-year-old Thai who is into his third season in Japanese domestic football.

“I am glad to get to work with him. He has modern techniques and focuses on teamwork,” Chanathip was quoted as saying by the Nation.

The former Muangthong United also spoke about Thailand’s first opponents in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round — Vietnam, who they will face at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5.

The last time the two sides met was in the King’s Cup 2019 earlier this year when the Golden Dragons recorded a late 1-0 win over the War Elephants.

Thailand 1-0 Bahrain: Chanathip Songkrasin

“We will try to turn that loss into an extra motivation to return the favour. There are days that we win, and days that we lose. But we don’t want to lose for the second straight time,” Chanathip said, determined to record a win against their regional rivals this time around.

“Vietnam like to play an aggressive game. But playing at home, the fans will expect a lot from us. We have to play with hunger for winning and remain aggressive throughout the entire game. We will work hard for the fans,” he added.