Standards have dropped, admits Thailand striker Supachai ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Vietnam

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has only one out-and-out striker at his disposal for their first two matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam and Indonesia.

Thailand, in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round, will face ASEAN champions Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium on Thursday before travelling to Jakarta to take on Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on September 10.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-0 China PR – Supachai Jaided (31′)

Being the only striker in the squad, Buriram United’s young forward Supachai Jaided will have to shoulder plenty of responsibility during the two international matches this month.

However, it hasn’t been a very productive season for the young Thai international, what with him having scored just two goals in 23 appearances in the Thai League this season.

“There are expectations from the fans and you cannot avoid pressure. A footballer’s life has ups and downs. I used to set a high standard but it has come down and now I am trying to return to that point,” Supachai was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“There are several factors behind my dip in form, including my mental condition. But every time I am on the pitch I try to do my best,” the 20-year-old said.

“Sometimes in life, you have bad times. I made fast progress at a young age but you cannot expect good things all the time. I have gone through a lot of obstacles before I reached here. I never give up and I believe that I will overcome the present obstacles,” he added.

Do you think young Supachai can step up and help Changsuek in the absence of Teerasil Dangda and Adisak Kraisorn? Let us know.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)