Do Thailand have enough firepower to trouble Vietnam in World Cup qualifiers?

With just one recognised striker in their 23-man squad, there is a question mark over whether Thailand have enough firepower to trouble Vietnam on Thursday.

And, as if the stakes were not high enough as they bid to get their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification campaign off to a positive start, they will be doing so against fierce rivals Vietnam, who have usurped them as the dominant force of Southeast Asia.

For so long now, the War Elephants have been able to turn to Teerasil Dangda as their main man in attack while, in recent times, 17-year-old starlet Suphanat Mueanta has promised to be their next big thing.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-0 China PR – Supachai Jaided (31′)

But, with injury depriving Thailand of the duo, coach Akira Nishino has named just one recognised striker – Supachai Jaided – for the upcoming games against Vietnam and Indonesia.

There is no doubting that Supachai has talent and the 20-year-old already has four goals in 14 caps, including some impressive displays at last year’s run to the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

However, the Buriram United man primarily excels as a wide forward or a second striker, using his intelligent movement to exploit spaces while the main attacker keeps the defenders occupied – a role that Teerasil or even Adisak Kraisorn specialise in.

In Nishino’s defence, there was not exactly a plethora of other options with seven goals being the most a local player has managed in Thai League 1 so far this season.

The three who have managed that?

The injured Suphanat, an uncapped attacking midfielder in Teeraphol Yoryoei and Apiwat Pengprakon, who has never represented the Thais despite already being 31.

So it does look like Supachai will have to step up in what will be the first game at the helm for Nishino, who led Japan to the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Still, it is not all doom and gloom for the War Elephants.

They boast an obvious trump card in star man Chanathip Songkrasin and, while he is far from an out-and-out striker, he is certainly capable of producing that moment of magic and finding the back of the net.

Midfielder Thitipan Puangchan has also gained valuable experience playing in the J1 League with Oita Trinita and should be looking to exert more influence for the national team, while Thailand do have exciting attacking-midfield options in Supachok Sarachat, Bordin Phala and Ekanit Panya.

Nonetheless, the fact of the matter remains that all these players do their best work when they have a focal point in attack to play off, a job that has been thanklessly performed by the now 31-year-old Teerasil for over a decade now.

Coming up against a well-drilled outfit that have are now perfectly suited to coach Park Hang-seo’s 3-4-3 system, it remains to be seen if the War Elephants’ tusks are currently sharp enough to pierce the Vietnam defence.