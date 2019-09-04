Expect fireworks as rivals Indonesia, Malaysia face off in World Cup qualifiers

An age-old rivalry will be renewed – with increased stakes – when traditional foes Indonesia and Malaysia face off in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers on Thursday.

It is a rivalry that originates from geographical proximity, similar culture and language but has evolved into a need to always be better than the “noisy neighbours” – and rarely more so when it is on the football field.

We are inching closer and closer! 🔜 As we await the 2022 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers showdown between 🇲🇾 @FAM_Malaysia & #Indonesia @PSSI, let’s take a look at the FIVE 🖐️ most recent meetings between the two! ⚔️#AsianQualifiers #Malaysia #Qatar2022https://t.co/ccn4ymBKZY — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 4, 2019

On Thursday, Indonesia and Malaysia take one another at the Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta in what would already have been an highly-anticipated tie, made even more intriguing as both sides look to get off to a positive start in the second round of the joint FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

Ordinarily, the stakes might not have been as high as both sides would realistically struggle to reach the next World Cup, while even qualifying for the continental tournament has proven difficult in years gone by.

But, with the Asian Cup expanded to 24 teams since this year’s edition, and having seen fellow Southeast Asian sides Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines all feature, gracing the biggest stage Asian football has to offer is now very much an achievable goal.

Skuad Harimau Malaya Siap Sedia Untuk Berlepas Skuad kebangsaan kendalian Tan Cheng Hoe di KLIA, Sepang sebelum berlepas ke Jakarta, sebentar lagi bagi menghadapi aksi sulung Kumpulan G #AsianQualifiers bertemu Indonesia di Gelora Bung Karno, Khamis ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/PzNfyaJcLv — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) September 3, 2019

Here comes the interesting part.

As fate would have it, the draw has put Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam – along with United Arab Emirates – all in Group G.

With UAE – on paper – the favourites to finish top on paper, this means the other four are likely to be battling it out for second spot, which guarantees a spot at the 2019 Asian Cup as well as progress to the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

Even if any of these teams are unlikely to go beyond the next stage, booking their spot in the Asian Cup almost three years in advance and then being able to gain valuable experience by testing themselves against the likes of Japan, Qatar and Korea Republic would be a welcome proposition.

In the past, ASEAN nations have often been troubled by opposition from the other regions, with the physically-imposing sides from West Asia in particular posing quite the problem.

Additionally, difficulties in scouting such teams have also perhaps a plausible explanation when results have not gone according the plan.

Now, however, the familiarity between these sides means that can no longer be an excuse in the coming months.

A big week awaits Indonesia 🇮🇩, as they face rivals Malaysia 🇲🇾 and Thailand 🇹🇭. So can the naturalized players give them a boost against their opponents? #Indonesia #Malaysia #Thailand #FIFAWCQ https://t.co/rwt7UXZd45 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 2, 2019

Familiarity.

There is, after all, the saying that familiarity breeds contempt.

Perhaps, above all, that is why such a strong rivalry exists among Southeast Asian rivals, like it does with Indonesia and Malaysia and like it also does with Thailand and Vietnam.

And when Indonesia take on Malaysia at the 77,000-capacity Gelora Bung Karno, perhaps that is why we can – and should – be expecting fireworks.