Can Safawi Rasid bring JDT’s winning DNA to Malaysia?

Malaysia face Indonesia and Thailand within the space of six days, as they look to get their World Cup qualifying second-round campaign off to a good start. Among the ranks of Harimau Malaya will be Safawi Rasid. But can the youngster replicate the winning DNA he discovered at JDT for the National Team?

Johor Darul Ta’zim captured their sixth straight Malaysia Super League title this season, overcoming a mild challenge from Pahang to do so. The Southern Tigers wrapped up their title win early and went looking for an unbeaten season, only to fall short in the penultimate game of the season.

However, their run throughout the campaign summed up the mentality running through the club, i.e, to win at all cost. Hence, the sudden reverse against Petaling Jaya City came as a shock, with fans fully expecting them to go unbeaten.

Safawi Rasid is a player bred in that mentality.

Malaysia breakthrough

AFC Champions League 2019: Shandong Luneng 2-1 JDT (Safawi Rasid 59′)

The 22-year-old joined JDT back in 2017 from T-Team, having represented their under-19 squad before. By that time, however, he was already a full senior international.

The winger broke through into the senior national team in 2016 and was handed his debut against Indonesia – the very opponents Safawi will face in Malaysia’s next match. Harimau Malaya lost that game by a score of three goals to nil, dampening the mood on an otherwise ecstatic night for the youngster.

Despite positive signs early on, Safawi was omitted from Malaysia’s final squad for the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup by the then manager, Ong Kim Swee, much to the uproar of local fans. The Southeast Asian side finished with just one win in the competition and was knocked out in the group stage.

Nevertheless, in December that year, Safawi would sign for Johor Darul Ta’zim, starting his incredibly successful spell with the club.

The Southern Tiger

In the three years Safawi Rasid has been with JDT, he has won the Malaysian league title thrice. Furthermore, the youngster has added one Malaysia Cup and two Malaysia Charity Shields, despite still being 22 years of age.

Individually, the forward was named the most promising player in the Malaysia Super League in 2016 and 2018. He also made the Malaysia Football League Best Eleven in 2018, while also being crowned as the league’s best midfielder and the most valuable player, thanks to his contribution in the Southern Tiger’s title-winning campaign.

Simply put, Safawi has been unstoppable for the Johor-based club in his three years there and continues to go from strength to strength.

As a result, the expectations of him from Malaysian fans have grown tenfold. Despite being just twenty-two, Safawi is seen as the face of what the locals hope is the golden era of football. And for the most part, it seems that that truly is the case.

Under the leadership of Tan Cheng Hoe, Harimau Malaya have transformed into a youthful, attacking unit, boasting the likes of Safawi Rasid, Syahmi Safari, Syamer Kutty Abba, Akhyar Rashid and several others. The team looks well-drilled and has been climbing the FIFA charts consistently. Moreover, the Southeast Asian side looks up to the task of facing any side and even coming out on top, an example of which was seen during the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s battalion next faces rivals Indonesia and Thailand in their quest to make it through to the next round of the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers. All eyes will be on Safawi to bring that little bit of magic to the field, which is evident during his matches for Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The youngster won’t be the only JDT player out on the pitch either, with Akhyar Rashid, Syamer Kutty Abba, Syafiq Ahmad, La’Vere Corbin-Ong, Adam Nor Azlin, and Farizal Marlias all present. The only question is, will he, and the others, embrace the winning mentality instilled by the Southern Tigers and lead Harimau Malaya past their opponents?