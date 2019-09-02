Blow for Singapore as veteran striker Khairul Amri withdraws from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad

Singapore have been dealt a major blow ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener against Yemen on September 2 after veteran striker Khairul Amri pulled out of the squad.

Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida had announced a 23-member squad for their World Cup Qualifiers games against Yemen and Palestine in September which included 34-year-old Amri who plies his trade in Malaysia with FELDA United.

However, Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday that Amri “withdrawn from the Lions team due to personal reasons.”

Amri has been in good goalscoring form at club level scoring five goals in FELDA United’s last four domestic fixtures of the season and his presence up front would have definitely boosted the strength of Yoshida’s squad.

“In his place, Geylang International forward Fareez Farhan, 25, has been handed his first ever senior call-up and will link up with the squad beginning [Monday],” FAS Announced.

The Lions are in Group D of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round in the company of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine and Yemen.

🇸🇬 Fareez Farhan has been called up to replace Khairul Amri in the Lions squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers 🦁 Amri has withdrawn due to personal reasons; this is Fareez’s first ever senior call-up 💪 #ONESTRONG Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/QQ1Z4OzbZd #AsianQualifiers — FAS (@FASingapore) September 2, 2019

They will face Yemen at the National Stadium in Kallang on September 5 before hosting Palestine on September 10 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Singapore’s 23-member squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Palestine and Yemen

GOALKEEPERS: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (both Tampines Rovers), Baihakki Khaizan (Trat), Darren Teh (Geylang International), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang), Shakir Hamzah (Kedah), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS: Hami Syahin (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi (both Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Hafiz Nor (Home United), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL), Fareez Farhan, Shawal Anuar (both Geylang International)