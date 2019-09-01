OFFICIAL: Thailand announce 23-man squad for Vietnam, Indonesia matches

Thailand were clubbed alongside their ASEAN rivals when the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers, second round was made. The War Elephants now begin their new journey, with Akira Nishino on board. Here is the final squad that the head coach has selected for the upcoming matches.

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino has sprung up a surprise by calling just one recognised striker for the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers against Vietnam and Indonesia. Supachai Chaided is the one picked by the Japanese football coach, with veteran striker Teerasil Dangda dropped.

Once again, J-League star Chanathip Songkrasin is expected to play a starring part for the War Elephants as they go looking for their first wins against South-East Asian rivals in the World Cup qualifiers second round.

Here is the Thailand squad for the Asian World Cup Qualifiers in full-

Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Chatchai Budprom, Kawin Thamsatchanan

Defenders: Pansa Hemviboon, Adisorn Promrak, Manuel Tom Bihr, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Teerathon Bunmathan, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Tristan Do, Nitipong Selanon

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon, Tanaboon Kesarat, Sarach Yooyen, Photowat Sookjitthummakul, Sivakorn Tiatrakul, Peeradol Charamsee, Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitiphan Puangchan, Supachok Sarachart, Bordin Phala, Ekanit Punya

Forwards: Supachai Chaided

Thailand play Vietnam on September 5 before facing Indonesia on September 10 for the Asian World Cup Qualifiers.