Vietnam release 24 man squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Thailand

Vietnam are ready to battle against bitter rivals Thailand at the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers soon, and have now released their official list of 24 players for the two-legged tie, FOX Sports Vietnam report.

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo has made life in management look easy since taking over at the helm, and has a fully stocked group ready to take on the War Elephants in the qualifiers.

The team will include Doan Van Hau, who recently signed a deal with Dutch club SC Heerenveen and will now play for them. We understand he will join the rest of the team on September 3.

The squad looks good for the Vietnamese, with Dang Van Lam guarding the goal as first choice goalkeeper and plenty of eyes locked on Nguyen Quang Hai to be the talisman in midfield.

Nguyen Cong Phuong is expected to lead the line for his nation, soon after he joined Belgian side Sint-Truiden. Here is the full 24-man squad heading to Thailand for the first leg of the second round of qualifiers to be played on September 5.

Goalkeepers: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

Defenders: Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung (Ha Noi FC); Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Huu Tuan (TP.HCM); Nguyen Trong Hoang, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel)

Midfielders: Pham Duc Huy, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi FC); Nguyen Tuan Anh, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL); Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam)

Strikers: Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong); Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense), Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam)