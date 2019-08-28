Thailand head coach Akira Nishino “nervous” as he begins preparations for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Former Japan boss Akira Nishino has admitted that he felt a little nervous as he began his life as the head coach of Thailand national football team.

Nishino, who was appointed the gaffer of the War Elephants last month, will have little time with his new players before they begin their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5.

The training camp, before their opener against Vietnam in Group G, began on August 27. However, Belgium-based goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan and the trio of Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitipan Puangchan who ply their trade in Japan’s J1 League are only expected to join their teammates on September 2, three days before the heavyweight all-ASEAN clash.

“I last coached a team [Japan] at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. So, returning to coaching makes me feel a bit nervous,” Nishino, who guided Samurai Blue to the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia, was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post.

After hosting Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium, the Thais will then travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on September 10. United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are the other nations who are part of the ASEAN-heavy Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers.

“Thai players have the potential. My first task is to help them play well together and have good teamwork,” said Nishino who has called up 33 players to the training camp for the first two matches of the World Cup Qualifiers.

