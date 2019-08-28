Facing Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium not going to be easy – Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe

Malaysia national team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has admitted that Harimau Malaya are not going to have the easiest of starts to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup runners-up will be travelling to Jakarta to face Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on the opening day of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5.

Malaysia are in Group G of the qualification tournament along with Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hari Ketiga Kem Latihan Harimau Malaya Skuad kebangsaan kendalian Tan Cheng Hoe terus fokus berlatih di Stadium Bola Sepak Kuala Lumpur, Cheras, petang tadi menjelang Perlawanan Antarabangsa Tier 1 bertemu Jordan di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil, Jumaat ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/RAS6NY64yl — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) August 27, 2019

“In any competition, the first game is always very important because it helps to motivate the team and increase their confidence level,” Cheng Hoe was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“And this first game has an added importance. We will be going to Indonesia and playing at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. That’s not going to be easy,” the 51-year-old tactician said.

“So, it is vital for the players to absorb the pressure at the stadium and keep focused on the match. They cannot be emotional when playing against Indonesia,” he added.

Indonesia, coached by Scottish tactician Simon McMenemy, will be hoping to put on a good show after failing miserably at the last edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup where they crashed out in the group stages with only one win.

And Cheng Hoe is wary of Timnas who recently announced a 24-member preliminary squad featuring as many as six naturalised players.

“If we look at the history of the matches between Indonesia and Malaysia, I think the results are quite balanced. There’s no advantage to either team. We can see now Indonesia are more serious with their preparations especially given that they have added five to six naturalised player s,” Cheng Hoe told NST.

“So if we are to judge, Indonesia are definitely in a better shape and quality than what we have seen previously,” he added.

Malaysia will face Jordan in a friendly match on Friday before travelling to Indonesia for the World Cup Qualifiers opener. They will then host UAE in their second match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on September 10.