Baihakki makes Lions U-turn as Yoshida names Singapore squad for WC qualifiers

Baihakki Khaizan is the surprise name called up by Singapore coach Tatsuma Yoshida for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers on September 5 and 10.

The 35-year-old – with 134 caps to his name – had previously retired from international football but has been in excellent form for Thai League 1 outfit Trat this season.

And, having monitored the centre-back’s displays closely, Yoshida saw enough to try and convince Baihakki to return to the international fold – which was officially confirmed on Tuesday with the player included in the Lions’ 23-man squad.

Baihakki’s return will immediately add some much-needed experience in a backline that boasts only one other defender with over 50 caps in Pahang’s Safuwan Baharudin.

“Baihakki is regularly starting and playing the full 90 minutes for Trat, who are currently 7th in the Thai League,” explained Yoshida.

“I’ve seen his matches and his condition and performance is good.

“When I spoke to him, he agreed to return but Baihakki knows he will still have to fight for his place in the starting XI.”

The other big surprise was the inclusion of uncapped Geylang International full-back Darren Teh, who had not even been selected for a previous training camp that solely featured players from the domestic Singapore Premier League.

🦁 Our Lions need you! 👊 Come roar us on as we begin our quest to qualify for the @FIFAWorldCup 2022 and @afcasiancup 2023 at home next week 🇸🇬 Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/lWy1WR4K5S 🏟 #ONESTRONG pic.twitter.com/5JO29rwOjo — FAS (@FASingapore) August 26, 2019

However, Yoshida revealed that Teh was constantly in his thoughts and had done enough to earn a maiden call-up.

“He’s a more defensive player that can play on both sides either as a right or left-back,” added the Japanese coach, who was handed the Singapore reins earlier this year.

“He is tough and consistently playing well. He may not be that type of ‘special’ player but his best attributes can be important for us.”

Singapore kick off their qualifying campaign at the National Stadium on September 5 against Yemen, which will be followed by another home game at the Jalan Besar Stadium against Palestine five days later.

GOALKEEPERS: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah (both Tampines Rovers), Baihakki Khaizan (Trat), Darren Teh (Geylang International), Irfan Bandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang), Shakir Hamzah (Kedah), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS: Hami Syahin (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi (both Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Hafiz Nor (Home United), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL), Khairul Amri (FELDA United), Shawal Anuar (Geylang International)