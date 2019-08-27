Palestine announce preliminary squad to face Uzbekistan, Singapore in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Palestine have announced a 28-member preliminary squad for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers matches against Uzbekistan and Singapore.

Noureddine Ould Ali’s men will host Uzbekistan at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener on September 5 before travelling to face Singapore at the National Stadium in Kallang on September 10.

Palestine are in Group D of the World Cup Qualifiers which also features Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Notable exclusions include forward Yashir Islame, Ahmed Awad and Mahmoud Eid, both of whom play in Sweden, and fullback Jaka Ihbeisheh. The squad is expected to be reduced to 23 players before the start of the qualifiers.

Yaser Hamed Mayor of Spanish club Club Portugalete, Nazmi Albadawi who is on loan at North Carolina FC from MLS franchise FC Cincinnati, Tamer Seyam of Moroccan club Hassania Agadir, Islam Batran of Jordan’s Al Jazeera Club, Mahmoud Wadi of Egypt’s Al Masry SC, Saleh Chihadeh of Swiss Super League otufit FC Thun and Oday Dabbagh of Kuwait’s Al Salmiya are the overseas-based stars in the Palestinian side.

The squad also features seven players who are yet to be capped by Palestine.

Palestine’s 28-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Toufic Ali (Al Am’ary), Rami Hamadi (Hilal Al Quds), Naim Abu Aker (Ahli Al Khaleel)

Defenders: Musa Farawi (Hilal Al Quds), Abdelatif Bahdari (Merkaz Balata), Yaser Hamed Mayor (Portugalete), Abdallah Jaber (Hilal Al Quds), Ahmed Zreiqi (Merkaz Balata), Musa Saleem (Shabab Al Khaleel), Waleed Qombor (Jabal Al Mukaber)

Midfielders: Haitham Khairallah (Palestinian Forces), Ahmed Abu Khadijah (Al Bireh), Mahmoud Abu Warda (Merkaz Balata), Mohammed Rashid (Al Bireh), Mohammed Yameen, Mohammed Darweesh (both Hilal Al Quds), Shadi Shaban (Ahli Al Khaleel), Nazmi Albadawi (North Carolina FC), Tamer Seyam (Hasania Agadir), Sameh Maraaba (Al Am’ary), Islam Batran (Al Jazeera)

Forwards: Mahmoud Wadi (Al Masry), Khaled Salem (Merkaz Balata), Saleh Chihadeh (FC Thun), Oday Dabbagh (Al Salmiya)