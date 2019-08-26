Nepal lose 1-0 to Malaysia champions JDT in build up to 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC defeated Nepal in a friendly match at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, Malaysia on Monday.

The match held at the Larkin Stadium was part of Nepal’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will begin in the first week of September.

The only goal of the game came in the third minute when Argentine forward Nicolas Alberto Fernandez, who plays for JDT II in the Malaysia Premier League, found the back of the net.

2019 FRIENDLY MATCH | 26 AUGUST 2019 Full Time JDT [1-0] NEPAL

(Nicolás Alberto Fernández 3′) More photos at https://t.co/kb6I7o8B7Q pic.twitter.com/IUiDnPTEOJ — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) August 26, 2019

The six-time Malaysia Super League champions, comprising mostly of their reserve stars, held on for the 1-0 lead keeping out attacks from Nepal for the remainder of the game.

Nepal, coached by Johan Kalin, will open their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round against Kuwait away at the Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium on September 5.

The Gorkhalis are in Group B of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers alongside Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Kuwait. They will then face Chinese Taipei at the Taipei Municipal Stadium on September 10 followed by another away clash in Canberra against the Socceroos on October 10.