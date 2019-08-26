Can Thailand challenge Vietnam, Indonesia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers with just two strikers in squad?

There is no doubting that the Asian Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin with a bang as two ASEAN heavyweights, Thailand and Vietnam, clash on its opening matchday.

The War Elephants will host the Golden Dragons at the 25,000-seater Thammasat Stadium on September 5 in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round and the opportunity to make a very early statement of intent in the competition won’t be lost on either of the sides.

An early win could give Thailand and Vietnam the momentum to challenge favourites United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a place in the next stage of the qualifiers from the group that also features familiar foes Malaysia and Indonesia, who they will face at the daunting Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta just five days after the Vietnam match.

However, the Thais are heading into the qualification campaign severely handicapped.

Thailand have striker shortage ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

While the opposition camp are debating whether head coach Park Hang-seo should have included Hanoi FC forward and former Vietnam captain Nguyen Van Quyet among the 27 probables, there is no such commotion among the Thai supporters.

Because, as the saying goes, beggars can’t be choosers. Former Japan boss Akira Nishino’s options up front is so shallow that he has only picked two forwards in a 33-man preliminary squad — his first selection after assuming charge as the Changsuek head coach.

Muangthong United’s Teerasil Dangda, the veteran striker whom Thailand have long relied on for goals, has been missing from action for over a month now due to nagging injuries while his club teammate Adisak Kraisorn, who provided those goals in Teerasil’s absence at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, also did not make the cut due to fitness issues.

There were also no places for PT Prachuap’s Siroch Chatthong, Buriram youngster Suphanat Mueanta who has seven goals for his club this season, and 33-year-old forward Surachat Sareepim in the Japanese tactician’s squad.

That has left 64-year-old Nishino with just two out-and-out strikers — Supachai Jaided of Buriram United and Chananan Pombuppha of True Bangkok United — to work with during the first two matches of the qualifiers.

The latter, 27-year-old Chananan, is yet to bulge the net in Thai colours after making nine international appearances and hasn’t been prolific for Bangkok United either in the Thai League 1.

Same goes for Supachai who has only scored four goals for Buriram in Thai domestic circuit this term. He had also blanked in six matches for the Thunder Castles in the AFC Champions League 2019 group stages.

Can Nishino make it work for Thailand with such limited options up front? He prefers to play the 4-2-3-1 formation which requires just one man leading the line. He used the tactic, with Yuya Osako as the lone forward, to guide Japan to the knockout stages of last year’s 2018 FIFA World Cup only losing out narrowly to Belgium in the Round of 16.

Thailand are no strangers to the formation either as their previous permanent head coach Milovan Rajevac had employed a 4-2-3-1 to guide Changsuek to the semifinals of the AFF Championship last year.

However, it was captain Teerasil who took the role of the frontman on those occasions playing in front of Consadole Sapporo attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and Adisak and Supachai who took to the wings (during the AFC Asian Cup 2019).

Buriram attacker Supachai did score three of his four goals for the national team during the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 playing as winger,but his ability to play as the focal point of attacks for Thailand is yet to be tested.

So, can the 20-year-old carry the responsibility of leading the line for the War Elephants on his young shoulders? Thailand’s prospects in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers will hinge a lot on that question.