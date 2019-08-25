Indonesia defeat third division club 4-0 as they prepare for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Indonesia have defeated Liga 3 outfit Persika Karawang 4-0 in a practice match as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opener next month.

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy have called up 24 players to the training camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round and had begun their preparations on August 21.

Their first practice match took place at their training base of Pakansari Stadium in Bogor on Sunday and there were plenty of positive to take from the game for the Scottish tactician.

Meski tak pernah gentar di hadapan lawan, persiapan terbaik harus tetap dimatangkan. Beri yang terbaik, Garuda!#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/RrVGOfaXdb — PSSI (@PSSI) August 23, 2019

Veteran forward Beto Goncalves opened the scoring for Timnas in the 16th minute before Peresebaya Surabaya’s Irfan Jaya made it 2-0 at the stroke of half time. PSM Makassar midfielder Rizky Pellu made it 3-0 in the 56th minute before Otavio Dutra sealed the 4-0 result in the 81st minute.

Persika are a Liga 3 side based in Karawang. They were relegated from Indonesia’s second division Liga 2 during the 2018 season.

McMenemy’s Indonesia are in Group G of the World Cup Qualifiers alongside Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. They will open their campaign against Malaysia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 5 followed by another home match against Thailand on September 10.