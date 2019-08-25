Nepal to face Malaysia champions JDT in preparation for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will face Nepal in a friendly match at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, Malaysia on Monday.

The match will take place 10 days before Nepal open their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round against Kuwait away at the Jaber Al-Hamad International Stadium on September 5.

Nepal are in Group B of the World Cup Qualifiers alongside Australia, Jordan, Chinese Taipei and Kuwait.

“It’s good to get a game as a friendly. We are glad that JDT is ready to play us. Games are of course important for us as the preparation and we look forward to play JDT,” Nepal head coach Johan Kalin Johan Kalin had said.

JDT, who emerged as the Malaysian champions for the sixth consecutive season earlier this year, have announced that the entry to the friendly match against Nepal national football team will be free for the public.

“Tickets can be collected from 25 August 2019, 9:00 AM at the stadium’s ticketing counters. The free tickets will be handed out while stocks last and are limited to only two tickets for each queueing fan,” JDT posted.

The match will kick off at 8:45 PM HKT on August 26.

Nepal’s 23-man squad for JDT friendly match

Goalkeepers: Bikesh Kuthu, Alan Neupane, Bishal Shrestha

Defenders: Saroj Dahal, Ajit Bhandari, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Ananta Tamang, Devendra Tamang, Rajeen Dhimal, Suman Aryal

Midfielders: Sunil Bal, Ravi Paswan, Anjan Bista, Sujal Shrestha, , Heman Gurung, Bikram Lama, Tej Tamang, Santosh Tamang, Bishal Rai

Forward: Bimal Gharti Magar, Bimal Rana, Abishek Rijal, Nawayug Shrestha.

(Photos courtesy: All Nepal Football Association & Johor Darul Ta’zim FC)