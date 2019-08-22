UAE call up 27 players ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Malaysia

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have named a strong 27-member preliminary squad for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers opening match against Malaysia.

UAE are placed in the ASEAN-heavy Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round along with Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. They will open their campaign against Harimau Malaya at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on September 10.

Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk will conduct the team’s final training session in Bahrain from August 25 to September 1 before facing Sri Lanka and Dominican Republic in two friendly matches before the qualification opener.

Former AFC Footballer of the Year Omar Abdulrahman has been included in the probables list despite failing to attend their initial training camp in Austria as he was still recuperating from a long-term ACL injury.

UAE National Team Lineup for Bahrain’s Camp from 25th Aug – 1st Sep in preperations for the match against Malaysia on 10th Sep in Kuala-Lumpur under the Joint Qualifications of 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023#UAE_NT pic.twitter.com/qZUrG8DXh7 — UAE NT (@uaent2019) August 21, 2019

UAE’s 27-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Ali Khasif, Adel Al Hosani, Khalid Eisa, Mohamed Al Shamsi

Defenders: Hassan Al Moharrami, Salem Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhasan Saleh, Walid Abbas, Mohammed Shaker, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barqesh

Midfielders: Khalfan Mubarak, Omar Abdulrahman, Majed Suroor, Ismail Al Hammadi, Ahmed Barman, Habib Al Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Khalil Al Hammadi, Ali Salmeen, Ali Saleh

Forwards: Ali Mabkhout, Ahmed Khalil, Mohamed Al Akberi

(Photo courtesy: UAE FA)