Vietnam name injured Van Hau, Trong Hoang in 27-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match vs Thailand

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has included injured Doan Van Hau and Nguyen Trong Hoang in the 27-man preliminary squad for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Thailand.

Vietnam are set to open their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign when they face the Thais at the Thammasat Stadium on September 5.

Malaysia, Indonesia and the Untied Arab Emirates are the other teams in Group G of the qualifiers.

Left-back Van Hau has been ruled out for 4-5 weeks by his club Hanoi FC and missed the Vietnamese champions’ AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone Play-Off Semifinal first leg win over Altyn Asyr this week.

He is also set to miss the second leg to be played on August 27 in Ashgabat. However, that hasn’t stopped South Korean tactician Park from including him in the list of players called up.

Similarly, Viettel FC full-back Trong Hoang and Hanoi defender Do Duy Manh, who played the AFC Cup clash despite injury, are also suffering knocks. But Vietnam will be hopeful the duo will recover in time for the Thailand clash.

Vietnam’s 27-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh (both Becamex Binh Duong), Do Duy Manh, Pham Duc Huy, Do Hung Dung, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Quang Hai, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung (all Hanoi FC), Vu Van Thanh, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Van Toan (all HAGL FC), Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Huy Hang, Pham Van Cuong, Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam FC), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense), Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Trong Hoang, Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Thanh Pho Ho Chi Minh), Lam Anh Quang (Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh), Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang)