Myanmar announce preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and China PR friendly

Myanmar head coach Miodrag Radulovic has called up 35 players for the national team’s preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting next month.

Myanmar are in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers where they are pooled with Japan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Mongolia. They are set to open their campaign against Mongolia away on September 5 before facing Japan at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on September.

The Asian Lions will also face China PR in an away friendly match on August 30 before the start of the qualifiers.

Radulovic’s squad consists of three new faces in the form of Ayeyawady United striker Aung Kaung Mann, Zwekapin United winger Zon Moe Aung and Zwekapin defender Aung Wunna Soe who could make their international debuts if selected.

Former Lebanon national team head coach Radulovic was appointed by the Myanmar Football Federation earlier this year and won his only game in charge so far — a 2-1 win over Singapore in June.



Myanmar’s preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Kyaw Zin Htet, Kyaw Zin Phyo, Pyae Hlan Aung, San Satt Naing, Pyae Phyo Aung

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun,Soe Moe Kyaw, Zaw Lin, Zaw Ye Tun, Pyae Phyo Zaw,David Htan, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Shwe Hlaing Win, Aung Wunna Soe, Nanda Kyaw, Thein Than Win, Hein Thiha Zaw

Midfielders: Yang Aung Kyaw, Lwin Moe Aung, Yan Naing Aung, Tin Win Aung, Zon Moe Aung, Hlaing Bo Bo, Maung Maung Lwin, Than Htet Aung, Kyi Lwin,Si Thu Aung, Suan Lam Mang

Forwards: Kyaw Ko Ko, Aung Thu, Win Naing Soe, Than Paing, Aung Kaung Mann, Pyi Moe and Kaung Si Thu.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)