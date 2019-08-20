Thailand head coach Akira Nishino announces 33-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino on Tuesday called up 33 players for a training camp to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting next month.

Thailand are in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round and will open their campaign at home against Vietnam on September 5 before travelling to Jakarta to face Indonesia on September 10.

Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are the two other nations who are part of the Group G of the qualifiers.

Goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan who plies his trade at Belgian club OH Leuven and the trio — Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Thitipan Puangchan — who plays in the J1 League are part of Nishino’s first selection.

However, there is no place for veteran Muangthong United striker Teerasil Dangda who is sidelined with an injury and Adisak Kraisorn. Supachai Jaided of Buriram United and Chananan Pombuppha of Bangkok United are the only two recognised strikers in the 33-man list.

Thailand’s 33-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United), Kawin Thamsatchanan ( Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United), Apirak Worawong (Chiangrai United), Kornpatnaree Chan (Khonkaen FC)

Defenders: Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Manuel Bihr (Bangkok United), Shinnaphat Leeaoh (Chiangrai United), Saringkan Promsupa (Muangthong United), Theerathon Bunmathan (Yokohama F. Marinos), Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Buriram United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United), Nitipong Selanon (Port FC), Patcharapol Intanee (Muangthong United)

Midfielders: Sarach Yooyen (Muangthong United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (Chiangrai United),, Sivakorn Tiatrakul (Chiangrai United), Peeradon Chamratsamee (Samut Prakan City), Ratthanakorn Maikami (Buriram United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo). Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United). Thitipan Puangchan (Oita Trinita), Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United), Bordin Phala (Port FC), Ekanit Panya (Chiangrai United), Picha Autra (Samut Prakan City), Jaroensak Wonggorn (Samut Prakan City), Anon Amornlerdsak (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (Port FC)

Forwards: Supachai Jaided (Buriram United), Chananan Pombuppha (Bangkok United)